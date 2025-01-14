abrdn cuts fees and rebrands MyFolio Managed range

Asset manager abrdn is cutting the ongoing charges (OCF) for its MyFolio Managed range, and will adopt a ‘go anywhere’ investment approach on the portfolios.
The changes to the OCF framework will take effect on 1 April 2025 and will impact the funds' institutional share class, which forms the primary class available on distribution platforms. The OCF for the abrdn MyFolio Managed I fund will decrease from 0.7% to 0.56%. abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds Similarly, abrdn MyFolio Managed II fund will see its OCF drop from 0.69% to 0.59%, while for the abrdn MyFolio Managed III mandate, that will fall from 0.73% to 0.61%. In the case of both the abrdn MyFolio Managed IV and the abrdn MyFolio Managed V...
