Diversity Project eyes expansion of Pathway Programme into the US in 2026

At the launch event on Thursday (9 January) attended by Investment Week, chair Helena Morrissey revealed the third iteration of the programme will also see the first cohort training to become traders. Ten members of the 2025 cohort will be aided by four senior traders in the City to help with the training and curriculum. Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders Around 240 women have taken part in the programme since its inception when including the current cohort, Morrissey noted, with 60 in 2023 and 80 in 2024. Speaking to IW, Morrissey pointed ...