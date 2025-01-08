'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

Worries over state public finances mount

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Concerns over the UK government's borrowing plans have intensified, after yields on UK 30-Year gilts rose to the highest level since 1998, putting pressure on its ability to service its debt.

According to data from MarketWatch, the UK 30-Year gilt – an indicator for long-term borrowing costs – is up 21.2% since the beginning of the year, standing at 5.34% at the time of reporting. Yesterday (7 January), the yield hit 5.212%, surpassing the levels seen in the fallout of Liz Truss' Mini Budget back in 2023 and set a new record for the millennium.  The 10-Year gilt is 20.9% higher since 1 January 2025, reaching 4.78% this morning. Higher yields prompt investors to pour into fixed income funds as UK equities break outflow spell Richard Carter, head of fixed interest at Q...

Sorin Dojan
