AIM companies valued at over £1bn hit nine-year low amid rise in takeovers and main market moves

The number of companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) with a current valuation of over £1bn has dropped to a nine-year low.
According to data from AJ Bell and the London Stock Exchange, only six companies on AIM reached the £1bn valuation threshold in 2024, down from 11 recorded a year prior and 30 in 2021. Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, argued that from the 30 companies and "excluding those still worth more than £1bn, seven have disappeared through takeovers, three have moved to the main market, and the rest have fallen below the £1bn level due to bad news or other negative factors". "The last time AIM ended a calendar year with less than six stocks worth in excess of £1bn was 2015," he no...
