Equity funds dominate in positive annual performance for Majedie Investments

Also cut ongoing charges for third year

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The chair of Majedie Investments has hailed the trust's strong performance over the year to 30 September 2025, with its external managers strategy adding significant value.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Deep Dive: Investors warned of diversification 'mirage' in 2026

Hargreaves adds Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund to Wealth Shortlist

More on Investment Trusts

Equity funds dominate in positive annual performance for Majedie Investments
Investment Trusts

Equity funds dominate in positive annual performance for Majedie Investments

Also cut ongoing charges for third year

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read
Chrysalis Investments to propose three-year wind down
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis Investments to propose three-year wind down

Trading at a 35.3% discount

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read
Linus Uhlig: Shareholders deserve a denouement to the Saba saga
Investment Trusts

Linus Uhlig: Shareholders deserve a denouement to the Saba saga

Saba one year on

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 December 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot