Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board

The board of Pantheon International (PIP) has appointed Tim Farazmand and Tony Morgan as non-executive directors of the trust, after the duo became members of the audit, management engagement and nomination committees on 3 January.
Farazmand brings over three decades of executive experience to the PIP board and has previously held senior investment roles at Lloyds TSB Development Capital, Royal Bank Private Equity and 3i. He has nine years of non-executive board experience, currently serving as a non-executive director of Baronsmead Second venture trust, as well as being a NED of Ricardo, a global firm specialising in strategic, environmental and engineering consultancy. M&G chair and Pantheon partner recognised in New Year honours list Farazmand also sits on several investment advisory boards and has previo...
