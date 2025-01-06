Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board

Tim Farazmand and Tony Morgan

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The board of Pantheon International (PIP) has appointed Tim Farazmand and Tony Morgan as non-executive directors of the trust, after the duo became members of the audit, management engagement and nomination committees on 3 January.

Farazmand brings over three decades of executive experience to the PIP board and has previously held senior investment roles at Lloyds TSB Development Capital, Royal Bank Private Equity and 3i. He has nine years of non-executive board experience, currently serving as a non-executive director of Baronsmead Second venture trust, as well as being a NED of Ricardo, a global firm specialising in strategic, environmental and engineering consultancy. M&G chair and Pantheon partner recognised in New Year honours list Farazmand also sits on several investment advisory boards and has previo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK equity funds suffer ninth-year of outflows in 2024

'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

More on People moves

Philip Chandler named CIO of Schroder Investment Solutions
People moves

Philip Chandler named CIO of Schroder Investment Solutions

Will keep head of UK multi-asset role

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 1 min read
Liontrust's James Dowey reappears at AXA IM amid thematic team hiring spree
People moves

Liontrust's James Dowey reappears at AXA IM amid thematic team hiring spree

Based in London

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 1 min read
Close Brothers CEO Adrian Sainsbury steps down following period of medical leave
People moves

Close Brothers CEO Adrian Sainsbury steps down following period of medical leave

With effect from 6 January

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot