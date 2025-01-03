T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity awarded RSMR rating

Due to dedicated management

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity fund has received a recommendation from fund research house RSMR for its continued strong performance and multi-cap approach to stock picking, Investment Week can reveal.

RSMR analysts noted that "the fund has a multi-cap approach, aiming to exploit ignored/out of favour/under-researched stocks", as one of the key reasons why they awarded the T. Rowe Price fund a rating.  Trio of fixed income funds awarded RSMR rating The experience of lead manager Ernest Yeung and deputy manager Haider Ali, backed by the "dedicated" analyst Martin Baylac, were also cited as reasons for the strategy's recognition.  According to RSMR analysts, the fund "offers investors benefits as diversifier from quality growth mandates" and manages to avoid "value traps" by focusi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025

M&G sues Royal London for £27m over client access to 'inappropriately risky investments'- reports

More on Funds

Titan Investment Solutions expands multi-asset range with launch of five funds
Funds

Titan Investment Solutions expands multi-asset range with launch of five funds

Different risk levels for investors

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 December 2024 • 1 min read
Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios
Funds

Matt Evans loses mandates as Ninety One merges UK funds with sister portfolios

Remains an employee at the firm

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch
Funds

BlackRock bolsters European access to AI with triple fund launch

Two ETFs and one mutual fund

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 09 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot