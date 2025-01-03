T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity awarded RSMR rating

The T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity fund has received a recommendation from fund research house RSMR for its continued strong performance and multi-cap approach to stock picking, Investment Week can reveal.
RSMR analysts noted that "the fund has a multi-cap approach, aiming to exploit ignored/out of favour/under-researched stocks", as one of the key reasons why they awarded the T. Rowe Price fund a rating. Trio of fixed income funds awarded RSMR rating The experience of lead manager Ernest Yeung and deputy manager Haider Ali, backed by the "dedicated" analyst Martin Baylac, were also cited as reasons for the strategy's recognition. According to RSMR analysts, the fund "offers investors benefits as diversifier from quality growth mandates" and manages to avoid "value traps" by focusi...
