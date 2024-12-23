Revised figures show zero UK real GDP growth in Q3

Revised data has forecast no UK real GDP growth between July and September 2024, amid stagnant services output and fall in production.
The zero growth recorded in the third quarter of this year was revised down from a previously announced increase of 0.1% for the same period of time, according to the Office for National Statistics. Rise in UK inflation 'unwelcome' ahead of BoE interest rate meeting The slowdown in economic growth was exacerbated by a 0.4% fall in production, while the country's services sector marked no growth in quarterly output. Meanwhile, the construction sector recorded 0.7% growth in output. According to the ONS, early estimates indicate that real GDP per head fell by 0.2% in Q3 2024, 0.2%...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes