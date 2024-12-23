Revised figures show zero UK real GDP growth in Q3

The zero growth recorded in the third quarter of this year was revised down from a previously announced increase of 0.1% for the same period of time, according to the Office for National Statistics. Rise in UK inflation 'unwelcome' ahead of BoE interest rate meeting The slowdown in economic growth was exacerbated by a 0.4% fall in production, while the country's services sector marked no growth in quarterly output. Meanwhile, the construction sector recorded 0.7% growth in output. According to the ONS, early estimates indicate that real GDP per head fell by 0.2% in Q3 2024, 0.2%...