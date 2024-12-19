Jupiter Green trust to close down as it enters voluntary liquidation

As part of the liquidation process announced today (19 December), shareholders can choose either to roll over their investments into units in the Jupiter Ecology fund, or to opt for an uncapped cash exit at a modest discount to net asset value. James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, criticised the board's offer to clients, stating "why should investors wanting their own cash back be penalised by getting less than 100% of NAV after costs? Shareholders should complain to the board about this". Outlook 2025: What next for investment trusts according to the AIC, Winter...