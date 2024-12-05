TIME Investments renames Social Long Income fund to reflect SDR label

Part of the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosures and Labelling Regime (SDR), the regulator approved the fund's label in recognition of the positive impact of its investment activities. The fund – which invests directly in properties across sectors within healthcare, housing and Education – will now be called the ARC TIME Social Impact Property fund. TIME Investments poaches head of marketing from Octopus Investments It invests in assets that provide a positive social impact including retirement homes, GP surgeries and nurseries, as well as specialist supported h...