Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins for SEC chair

Bitcoin hits $100,000

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated cryptocurrency enthusiast Paul Atkins to chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, sending bitcoin skyrocketing to record highs.

For the first time in its history, the cryptocurrency eclipsed the $100,000 mark, hitting a high of $103,853 earlier on Thursday (5 December), according to data from MarketWatch. At the time of reporting, bitcoin it up more than 3.4% on Thursday and has jumped over 8% in the previous five days.  Atkins, a former SEC commissioner under George W. Bush, is renowned for his support of crypto and has previously made the case against excessive market regulation.  Trump policies spark volatility for US Treasuries and add pressure to rising national debt levels In a post on his social m...

