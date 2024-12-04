Third of financial services workers not comfortable disclosing sexual identity

One in three (33%) professionals in the financial services industry would not feel comfortable disclosing their sexual orientation at any stage at work, according to a new report from LGBT Great.
Global diversity and inclusion organisation LGBT Great's members include Fidelity, Aon, Schroders, St James's Place Wealth Management, Legal & General and AXA IM. DE&I progress since Black Lives Matter stagnates in financial services Its global report, Redefining the Future: LGBTQ+ Talent Attraction and Perception was launched today (4 December), to highlight insights into the perceptions, priorities, and challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals in the workplace. The study is based on data from over 1,830 respondents across seven countries. One in five (22%) LGBTQ+ professionals pe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes