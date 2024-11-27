Aviva Investors launches private debt LTAF

The private debt fund has received an initial £750m of investment from Aviva's My Future Focus default pensions solution, which invests in a range of asset classes on behalf of the firm's defined contribution (DC) default strategies. Schroders gains FCA approval for launch of first 'retail' LTAF aimed at wealth market Aviva Investors said the LTAF, which is also open for allocations from external investors, could appeal to DC pension funds looking to diversify returns from traditional asset classes such as public equity and fixed income, as well as wider private market allocations and...