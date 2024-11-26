'Significant price pressures' ahead as retail faces £7bn of additional costs

British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson has warned of higher prices ahead as the retail industry will have to grapple with £7bn in additional costs following Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget.
The caution comes as the Shop Price index recorded 0.6% deflation in November, marking an increase from the 0.8% deflation in the previous month and above the three-month average rate of -0.7%. The non-food sector continued to face deflation of -1.8% in November – up from -2.1% in the preceding month – while food inflation came down 0.1 percentage points from 1.9% in October to 1.8% this month. British Retail Consortium calls for retail business tax break on eve of Autumn Budget According to Dickinson, "with significant price pressures on the horizon, November's figures may si...
