Flows into Europe-domiciled funds reach fresh high this year

Funds in Europe attracted €63bn in October, marking their best month for flows this year, despite international markets suffering from pre-US election jitters.
Assets in long-term funds domiciled in Europe increased to €12.3trn by month's end from €12trn at the end of September, according to Morningstar Direct. "Despite the setback in international markets – global equities fell by 2.2% in October while global government bond returns declined by 1.2% – investors continued to show positive sentiment, arguably driven by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to cut interest rates," Morningstar's senior international editor Valerio Baselli said. Bond funds attracted the highest level of monthly flows since July 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes