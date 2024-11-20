Beginning back in 2022, Jupiter began a firmwide fund overhaul, mainly targeting "subscale" portfolios with less than £100m of assets under management across its entire asset class mix. In a letter to shareholders of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Equity fund, the firm said it was proposing a merger of it into the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies mandate due to the "materially similar" mandates, with 92% crossover in the funds' underlying assets. Jupiter poaches European equity team from GAM Investments The UK Smaller Companies Equity fund was founded in 1999 and currently has £91.9m...