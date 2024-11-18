Fidelity International to adopt FCA 'Sustainability Focus' label for trio of funds

Fidelity International is planning to adopt the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for three funds, while keeping other labels under review.
Part of the firm's UK-domiciled equity fund range, the three strategies are the Fidelity Sustainable UK Equity fund, Sustainable Global Equity fund and Sustainable European Equity fund, together totalling more than £865m in assets. Products that adopt the Sustainability Focus label aim to invest in assets that are environmentally and/or socially sustainable, determined using a "robust, evidence-based standard that is an absolute measure of sustainability". EdenTree and Ninety One set to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Impact' label The funds have a five-year investment horizon and inve...
