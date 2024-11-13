Schroders to adopt Sustainability Focus label for Global Sustainable Value Equity fund

Update to prospectus early next year

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Schroders is set to adopt the Sustainability Focus label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for its Global Sustainable Value Equity fund.

The label will be used from early next year, when Schroders will also provide an update to the fund prospectus following the change. Anna O'Donoghue, global head of product development and governance at Schroders, told Investment Week the asset manager is one of the first to adopt the Sustainability Focus label for an equity fund with a "broad standard of sustainability". Schroder BSC Social Impact plans investment policy revamp to adopt SDR label "We firmly believe in the integrity and robustness of our wider sustainable and impact investment approach and are liaising closely with...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Tatton AM launches range of passive funds as AUM surpasses £20bn

Baillie Gifford China Growth unveils performance-related tender offer

More on Funds

FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite
Funds

FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

Two other funds added to watchlist

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 November 2024 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford Japanese fund added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist
Funds

Baillie Gifford Japanese fund added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Despite recent underperformance

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 November 2024 • 2 min read
Jupiter India relegated from Fidelity's top ten most-bought funds as investors turn defensive
Funds

Jupiter India relegated from Fidelity's top ten most-bought funds as investors turn defensive

Move towards energy trusts

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot