Fulcrum set to launch diversified private markets LTAF

Fulcrum Asset Management has received regulatory approval to launch its first commingled long-term asset fund (LTAF), the WS Fulcrum Diversified Private Markets LTAF.
The asset manager said the solution was designed for professional investors, such as defined contribution (DC) and defined benefit (DB) pension schemes as well as charities, endowments and wealth managers. The move comes after Fulcrum launched its first LTAF earlier this year on behalf of a single-employer UK DC pension scheme. Its second fund is expected to launch on 29 November. Waystone will act as the authorised corporate director for both funds. Fulcrum expands quantitative investment strategies team with double director hire The latest fund is structured as an open-ended U...
