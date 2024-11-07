Schroders Americas CEO Phil Middleton to become head of UK as James Rainbow exits

Schroders Americas CEO Phil Middleton will return to London in 2025 to head the firm’s UK business after an extended stint in the US.
Middleton moved to New York in 2020 to take on the role of head of institutional distribution for North America, after which he was then named CEO of North America in 2022, before being promoted into his current role. Schroders Personal Wealth ditches multi-manager structure He started his career at Schroders in 1992 and has held several roles across business distribution and marketing. Effective from 1 January 2025, he will succeed current head of UK James Rainbow, who is set to leave Schroders to "pursue opportunities outside of the business", where he spent the last 17 years. ...
