Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump has won the US presidential election after beating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to the Associated Press, Trump has so far taken 277 of the electoral votes out of the 538, while Harris is trailing behind him, scoring only 224 at the time of reporting. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidential election. Trump also looks set to win the popular vote with 70.9 million votes against Harris' 66 million so far. Five US states are yet to announce full results, namely Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Michigan and Nevada. Addressing a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier today (6 November), Trump heralded a "golden age" for the US and prom...
