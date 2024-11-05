Premier Miton European Opps manager Russell Champion exits for boutique

Premier Miton manager Russell Champion is set to join Goodhart Partners to launch an open-ended global innovation strategy next year.
Champion, who spent three years at Premier Miton, working on the £1.2bn European Opportunities fund with Thomas Brown and Carlos Moreno, will be joined by Andrew Heap, who he worked alongside at Redwheel and Pensato. "The investment landscape has shifted as interest rates have normalised," said Gary Tuffield, partner at Goodhart. "Returns are going to be much harder to come by and the inflation genie is well and truly out of the bottle, creating a myriad of issues for policy makers, asset owners and asset management groups." Redwheel sales head Gary Tuffield resurfaces at Goodhart...
