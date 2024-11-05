Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR

Jupiter has dropped the ‘sustainable’ element of one of its global equity funds and rebranded it in order to comply with the regulator's investment label policy.
Shareholders of the Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund were written to by the firm and told that as of 29 November the portfolio would be renamed the Jupiter Global Leaders fund. This name "encapsulates the investment focus of the fund as it invests in equities across the world that demonstrate long term leadership", Jupiter wrote to its clients. 'Not easy but doable': The implications of adopting an SDR label The group cited the Financial Conduct Authority's sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) as the reason for the change. This regulation, fir...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes