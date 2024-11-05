Jupiter changes Global Sustainable Equities fund name to comply with SDR

Renamed Jupiter Global Leaders fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Jupiter has dropped the ‘sustainable’ element of one of its global equity funds and rebranded it in order to comply with the regulator's investment label policy.

Shareholders of the Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund were written to by the firm and told that as of 29 November the portfolio would be renamed the Jupiter Global Leaders fund. This name "encapsulates the investment focus of the fund as it invests in equities across the world that demonstrate long term leadership", Jupiter wrote to its clients. 'Not easy but doable': The implications of adopting an SDR label The group cited the Financial Conduct Authority's sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) as the reason for the change. This regulation, fir...

