Autumn Budget 24: Non-dom status abolished from April 2025

Non-dom regime 'outdated', Reeves said

clock • 3 min read

The government has confirmed it will abolish the ‘non-doms' regime of preferential tax rules.

Announced in the Autumn Budget today (30 October), Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she will remove the "outdated concept" of domicile from the tax system from April 2025. She says she will introduce a new, residence-based scheme with "internationally competitive arrangements" for those coming to the UK on a temporary basis. The move will remove the 50% discount on foreign income in 2025/26, apply inheritance tax, set the capital gains tax rebasing date at 5 April 2017, and extend the Temporary Repatriation Facility from two to three years. The Office for Budget Responsibility said th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Autumn Budget 24: Income tax threshold freeze to be lifted in 2028/29

Global financial watchdog issues stark warning over further shocks - reports

More on Investment

Autumn Budget 24: Non-dom status abolished from April 2025
Investment

Autumn Budget 24: Non-dom status abolished from April 2025

Non-dom regime 'outdated', Reeves said

Laura Miller
clock 30 October 2024 • 3 min read
Partner Insight: Is it time to reallocate to real estate?
Investment

Partner Insight: Is it time to reallocate to real estate?

Global real estate returns turned positive in the second quarter following two years of cumulative losses, suggesting a budding recovery in the asset class.

Donald Hall, Global Head of Research, Real Estate, Nuveen
clock 30 October 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Adding return and lowering risk with private assets
Investment

Partner Insight: Adding return and lowering risk with private assets

Duncan Lamont, Head of Strategic Research at Schroders, discusses the potential benefits of investing in private assets.

Duncan Lamont, CFA Head of Strategic Research, Schroders
clock 30 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot