Autumn Budget 24: Government to raise taxes by £40bn to plug UK's fiscal hole

Labour's first Budget in 14 years

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has presented a pivotal Budget for the UK’s new Labour government, aiming to plug the country’s fiscal "black hole" while investing in critical infrastructure and public services.

Delivering the Labour Party's first fiscal event in 14 years, she told MPs in parliament today (30 October) that taxes would need to be raised by £40bn, one of the largest increases in a generation.  "Any chancellor standing here today would have to face this reality, and any responsible chancellor would take action," she said during her speech. "That is why today, I am restoring stability to our public finances and rebuilding our public services." The chancellor said Britain had inherited broken public finances and public services from the previous government, and pointed once again ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

OBR: Undisclosed spending pressures led to 'materially different' Spring Budget forecasts

Autumn Budget 24: Carried interest rates hiked to 32% in blow to private equity bosses

More on UK

Autumn Budget 24: AIM rallies following introduction of 20% IHT rate
UK

Autumn Budget 24: AIM rallies following introduction of 20% IHT rate

Rather than full 40%

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 October 2024 • 2 min read
Ten key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2024
UK

Ten key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2024

CGT hikes, carried interest and AIM change

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 October 2024 • 5 min read
Autumn Budget 24: OBR upgrades UK economic growth to 1.1% in 2024
UK

Autumn Budget 24: OBR upgrades UK economic growth to 1.1% in 2024

On par with economists' expectations

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot