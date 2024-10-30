Autumn Budget 24: Government to raise taxes by £40bn to plug UK's fiscal hole

Delivering the Labour Party's first fiscal event in 14 years, she told MPs in parliament today (30 October) that taxes would need to be raised by £40bn, one of the largest increases in a generation. "Any chancellor standing here today would have to face this reality, and any responsible chancellor would take action," she said during her speech. "That is why today, I am restoring stability to our public finances and rebuilding our public services." The chancellor said Britain had inherited broken public finances and public services from the previous government, and pointed once again ...