Edmond de Rothschild AM poaches La Française portfolio manager for high yield bonds role

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management has hired Victoire Dubrujeaud as high yield portfolio manager.
Dubrujeaud will start her new role today (28 October) and will join the firm's fixed income franchise led by Alain Krief, head of fixed income at Edmond de Rothschild, who was managing €8.6bn worth of assets as of September 2024. She will be part of the high yield debt team headed by Alexis Foret, working alongside portfolio manager Alexis Sebah in bolstering Edmond de Rothschild AM's coverage of European issuers. 'The next decade is for fixed income': High yield credit predicted to outperform US equities The high yield debt team handles €2.5bn of high yield pure corporate debt ass...
