LGT Wealth Management boosts net zero pledge with firm's first UK chief sustainability officer

Stone has previously spent six years spearheading LGT's sustainable investing strategy, running the wealth manager's dedicated sustainable investing team, ESG integration and stewardship proposition. She will continue this work across private and public market investments while emphasising sustainable change throughout the firm's wider operations. EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research Chief executive of LGT Wealth Management Ben Snee noted that chief sustainability officers "are a rarity" in the sector. However, he said her new role "is part o...