UK dividends plummet by 8.1% in Q3 as mining sector struggles

While mid-caps grow

Linus Uhlig
2 min read

Cuts to the mining sector, stronger sterling, lower one-off special dividends and the impact of share buybacks contributed to an 8.1% fall in dividends on a headline basis to £25.6bn during the last quarter.

Excluding one-off special dividends, regular dividends were down 3.5% to £25.3bn on a constant-currency basis, according to Computershare's Quarterly Dividend Monitor.  As a result of the recent figures, the 2024 dividend forecast was amended down to £92.3bn, although up 2% on a headline basis. Meanwhile, the forecast for regular dividends (excluding one-offs) is predicted to drop to £86.8bn. Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind This quarterly figure was the lowest quarter for dividend hand outs since 2020.  Mark Cleland, CEO of issuer services UK, Channel Isl...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot