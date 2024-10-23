Liontrust and Premier Miton most likely to be impacted by potential removal of AIM relief

Senior equity research analyst Jens Ehrenberg and equity research analyst Rahim Karim said the removal of business relief associated with the ownership of certain AIM stocks rumoured to be under consideration in the upcoming Autumn Budget would have the most impact for Liontrust and Premier Miton. The analysts noted Brooks Macdonald and Rathbones are the two companies most exposed to inheritance tax funds by assets under management, at 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. However, because their exposure is minimal, Ehrenberg and Karim argued they are unlikely to be directly impacted from suc...