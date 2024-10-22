UK-based funds have seen the largest drop in fees compared to their European and US counterparts over the last decade.
According to Broadbridge's US & European fund fees trends report, the changes in UK fees came on the back of shifting regulatory forces, with new rules, such as the Assessment of Value and Consumer Duty, leading to an increase in scrutiny of fund costs. Between 2013 and 2023, fees for UK passive strategies dropped by 73%, while charges for active strategies declined by 44%, below the active costs in Luxembourg. Passive asset managers pick up steam in fund selector rankings The US market experienced the second-largest fee decrease in the active management sphere at 32%. Broadbrid...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes