UK retail sales hit highest level in over two years

Up 0.3% in September

Cristian Angeloni
Retail sales in the UK rose by 0.3% in September, according to data from the Office for National Statistics today (18 October).

This follows on from a 1% rise in August and was led by strong sale activity in the computers and telecommunications sector, at around 5.5%. Confidence in second BoE rate cut soars as inflation falls below 2% for first time since 2021 Food sales provided the largest and only detraction from the month, down nearly 2%. The ONS noted September's sales volumes were at their highest since July 2022, with figures for the year to September 2024 up 3.9%, the biggest rise since February 2022. More broadly, retail sales grew by 1.9% in the third quarter of the year compared with Q2, and u...

