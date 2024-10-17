Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division

Ravin Seeneevassen joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International has hired Ravin Seeneevassen as fixed income portfolio manager, a move that sees him reconvene with his former Allianz Global Investors colleague Mike Riddell.

Riddell, who joined Fidelity in July, is set to assume lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm's Fidelity Strategic and Total Return Bond strategies from December.  From February 2025, Seeneevassen will reunite with Riddell as a portfolio manager on these strategies, alongside Tim Foster, and spearhead Fidelity's Absolute Return Global Fixed Income fund.  Fidelity launches ocean and freshwater-focused transition bond fund Seeneevassen worked closely with Riddell in the past, acting as a deputy portfolio manager for the Allianz Global Strategic Bond and Index-Linked Gil...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

ECB cuts interest rates by 25bps after inflation dips below 2%

Investment in European and US ETFs reaches record highs as flows continue to rise

More on People moves

Mercantile investment trust chair to retire next year
People moves

Mercantile investment trust chair to retire next year

Angus Gordon Lennox steps down

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2024 • 2 min read
Legal & General private markets chief appointed to head retail division in leadership shake-up
People moves

Legal & General private markets chief appointed to head retail division in leadership shake-up

Laura Mason replaces Bernie Hickman

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 October 2024 • 2 min read
Mirabaud AM head of equities Anu Narula to exit firm after 11 years
People moves

Mirabaud AM head of equities Anu Narula to exit firm after 11 years

Paul Middleton to take over

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot