Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division

Fidelity International has hired Ravin Seeneevassen as fixed income portfolio manager, a move that sees him reconvene with his former Allianz Global Investors colleague Mike Riddell.
Riddell, who joined Fidelity in July, is set to assume lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm's Fidelity Strategic and Total Return Bond strategies from December. From February 2025, Seeneevassen will reunite with Riddell as a portfolio manager on these strategies, alongside Tim Foster, and spearhead Fidelity's Absolute Return Global Fixed Income fund. Fidelity launches ocean and freshwater-focused transition bond fund Seeneevassen worked closely with Riddell in the past, acting as a deputy portfolio manager for the Allianz Global Strategic Bond and Index-Linked Gil...
