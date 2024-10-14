FCA's Hulme: Consolidation review is a response to 'industry-led' concerns

The Financial Conduct Authority's review into consolidation in financial advice was spurred by industry concerns rather than from within the regulator, the watchdog's head of department for advisers, wealth and pensions has said.
"I have been to a lot [of events this year] and consolidation comes up time and time again," Nick Hulme told Investment Week sister title Professional Adviser. "It is not something that we are pushing, [we've been asked] ‘have you looked at consolidation?' "It is an industry-led piece that we're responding to, and that's part and parcel of this closer collaboration – we want to be able to have that conversation and chat, to hear what industry are hearing, share what we are hearing, and then perform our role as a result." FCA to carry out consolidation review The FCA is and alway...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes