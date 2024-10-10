AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs

The asset management sector is more focused on generative AI than other sectors, with 75% of CEOs citing it as a top priority compared to the sector average of 64%.
According to the latest KPMG CEO Outlook, asset management CEOs view gen AI as a tool for upskilling the workforce and enhancing processes and are predicting returns on gen AI investments within five years. However, 60% cited concerns about ethical issues such as privacy and bias while 83% were conscious of regulatory hurdles. The CEOs also regard gen AI as being supportive of fraud detection and protection against cyber attacks, with the latter being a significant concern. LSEG'S Dewi John: AI as an investment theme Asset management CEOs are more worried about cybersecurity th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes