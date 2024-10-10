AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs

Ethical issues such as privacy and bias

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

The asset management sector is more focused on generative AI than other sectors, with 75% of CEOs citing it as a top priority compared to the sector average of 64%.

According to the latest KPMG CEO Outlook, asset management CEOs view gen AI as a tool for upskilling the workforce and enhancing processes and are predicting returns on gen AI investments within five years. However, 60% cited concerns about ethical issues such as privacy and bias while 83% were conscious of regulatory hurdles.  The CEOs also regard gen AI as being supportive of fraud detection and protection against cyber attacks, with the latter being a significant concern. LSEG'S Dewi John: AI as an investment theme Asset management CEOs are more worried about cybersecurity th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

IA: Artificial intelligence could be adopted across investment management

Polar Capital sees AUM fall 3% over third quarter

More on Companies

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium
Companies

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

90% share price premium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust
Companies

Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

AuMA down 4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Jupiter and Janus Henderson team up with online service to help clients recover lost assets
Companies

Jupiter and Janus Henderson team up with online service to help clients recover lost assets

ISAs, investment trusts and OEICs

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 09 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot