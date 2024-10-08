'Backward-looking' UK drops out of top ten markets for financial inclusion

Principal Financial Group research

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

The "backward-looking" UK has dropped out of the top ten global markets for financial inclusion, weighed down by lower levels of support from the government and the financial services sector, according to research from Principal Financial Group.

The UK fell from seventh to 11th place out of 41 markets in Principal's third annual Global Financial Inclusion Index in conjunction with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr). In terms of government support, the UK fell four places to 17th while for financial system support it dropped four places to eighth. The UK ranks eighth for its public pension offering; however, the country saw its ranking for awareness and uptake of government-mandated pension and savings schemes fall three places to 23rd. Principal Asset Management launches Article 9 food and biodiversity f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market

Impax AM banks on acquisitions as outflows continue

More on UK

'Backward-looking' UK drops out of top ten markets for financial inclusion
UK

'Backward-looking' UK drops out of top ten markets for financial inclusion

Principal Financial Group research

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 October 2024 • 2 min read
UK retail sales record strongest growth in six months as clothing purchases surge
UK

UK retail sales record strongest growth in six months as clothing purchases surge

Up 2% rise in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 08 October 2024 • 2 min read
Think-tank IFS urges government to carry out 'serious' capital gains tax reform
UK

Think-tank IFS urges government to carry out 'serious' capital gains tax reform

Ahead of Autumn Budget

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 07 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot