UK retail sales record strongest growth in six months as clothing purchases surge

The 2% year-on-year rise, which followed a 1% increase in August, was above the three-month average growth of 1.2% and the 12-month average growth of 1.1%. Food sales increased 3.1% year-on-year over the three months to September. Non-food sales fell 0.3% over the same period, which the BRC said was better than expected. UK consumer confidence falls sharply ahead of Autumn Budget BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said shoppers aimed to refresh their wardrobes with coats, boots, and knitwear as autumn rolled around, alongside a last-minute surge in purchases of computers and clot...