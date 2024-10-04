Aegon AM's Miranda Beacham: FCA should create SDR label for ethical funds

The Financial Conduct Authority has been urged to review the current Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) in order to include ethical funds in their remit.
Speaking at the SRI Services Good Money Week conference on Thursday (3 October), Miranda Beacham, head of UK responsible investment at Aegon Asset Management, highlighted the "challenging" implementation process of SDR, which has exceeded the industry's expectations. Although she praised the regulator for pushing for greater transparency within the sustainable investment landscape, she argued the current SDR regime has some shortcomings. FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025 More specifically, she noted that ethical funds are not included i...
