James Anderson: First $10trn company will come from AI space

Markets will see their first double-digit trillion dollar company in the next five years, according to former Baillie Gifford and Scottish Mortgage manager James Anderson, who argued it will emerge from the AI space.
Speaking at the annual Quality Growth Investors Conference, Anderson said he would be "pretty surprised" if in five years time there was not a double-digit trillion dollar company. As of September 2024, Apple is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $3.4trn, and was the first to ever cross the $1trn threshold back in 2018. The collective group of US stocks occupying the highest valuation spaces, including Apple, has been likened to the 1990s tech bubble, which Anderson said was "completely wrong". Investors split on whether AI investment case can justify Magn...
