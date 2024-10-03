TIME Investments poaches head of marketing from Octopus Investments

As part of his role, Roseweir will be charged with strengthening TIME Investments' brand and build its scale in the inheritance tax (IHT) sector, as well as property and infrastructure fund markets. Roseweir joins TIME Investments from Octopus Investments, where between 2017 and 2024 he was in charge of marketing the firm's range of quoted funds and IHT services. TIME Investments poaches sales director from Jupiter Before that, he worked for over three years as a senior marketing manager at Premier Miton Investors, focusing on the development of print collateral, prospecting materi...