JP Morgan AM slashes fees on £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus and three other funds

JP Morgan Asset Management has reduced its annual management and advisory fees on four of its funds, with the largest cut as high as 30 basis points.
The cuts were applied to the £826.7m Europe Equity Absolute Alpha (share class C); £2bn US Equity All Cap (share classes C, I and I2); £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus (share classes C, I, and I2) and £536.2m Emerging Markets Strategic Bond (share classes A, C and I) funds. The largest cut was applied to the Europe Equity Absolute Alpha (share class C) strategy, with the fee being reduced from 1.65% to 1.35%. JP Morgan AM slashes fees across four funds and flags several poor performing strategies Meanwhile, JPM US Equity All Cap (classes C and I) had their fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6%, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes