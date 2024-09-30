JP Morgan AM slashes fees on £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus and three other funds

The cuts were applied to the £826.7m Europe Equity Absolute Alpha (share class C); £2bn US Equity All Cap (share classes C, I and I2); £5.8bn US Select Equity Plus (share classes C, I, and I2) and £536.2m Emerging Markets Strategic Bond (share classes A, C and I) funds. The largest cut was applied to the Europe Equity Absolute Alpha (share class C) strategy, with the fee being reduced from 1.65% to 1.35%. JP Morgan AM slashes fees across four funds and flags several poor performing strategies Meanwhile, JPM US Equity All Cap (classes C and I) had their fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6%, ...