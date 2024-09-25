City moguls warn government against scrapping tax breaks on AIM stocks

Ahead of Autumn Budget

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Financial services tycoons have warned of the detrimental impact to the Alternative Investment Market if the Labour government removes inheritance tax relief on AIM-listed companies.

In a letter seen by Sky News, London Stock Exchange CEO Julia Hoggett called on City minister Tulip Siddiq to maintain the business relief currently afforded to AIM shares, as rumours swirl about potential plans to scrap tax breaks on the junior market's shares. According to Hoggett, removing this tax break from AIM shares would remove a "core source" of capital undermining the market's capital base and bringing its viability "into question over the short to medium term".  She said a removal of business relief in the upcoming Autumn Budget is likely to result in "significant market vo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Robeco bolsters multi-asset offering with launch of Flexible Allocation strategy

European Commission launches antitrust raid on Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse

More on Alternatives

City moguls warn government against scrapping tax breaks on AIM stocks
Alternatives

City moguls warn government against scrapping tax breaks on AIM stocks

Ahead of Autumn Budget

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 September 2024 • 2 min read
Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund
Alternatives

Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund

First private markets offering

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 September 2024 • 2 min read
Deep Dive: Too many investors are ill timing their liquid alternatives investments
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Too many investors are ill timing their liquid alternatives investments

'A diversifier is not a hedge’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot