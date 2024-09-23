MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules

MSCI is set to drop 'ESG' and 'impact' labels from a swathe of standard and custom indices to comply with new rules on naming sustainability-related products in the EU and UK.
The MSCI ESG Leaders, MSCI ESG Screened, MSCI ESG Universal and MSCI ESG Focus indices will all see the ESG tag omitted from their names. Meanwhile, the MSCI Sustainable Impact indices will be renamed to MSCI Sustainable Development indices. FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules Set to take effect from 3 February 2025, MSCI said the decision followed client consultation. "Through this decision MSCI will continue to provide its global client base with support to meet local regulatory requirements, in this case aligning with new rules on naming susta...
