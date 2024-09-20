UK consumer confidence falls sharply ahead of Autumn Budget

The GfK Consumer Confidence index fell -20 in September, down from -13 in August, the lowest level since March 2024. The greatest decline came from concerns regarding the general economic situation over the next 12 months, with the index falling by 12 points from -15 in August to -27 in September. Similarly, the major purchase section recorded a large decline, with a ten-point fall from -13 to -23 . The savings section, which is not used in the overall score of the index by GfK, also marked a ten-point decline to 23 this month, down from 33 in August. UK consumer confidence stalls ...