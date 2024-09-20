UK consumer confidence falls sharply ahead of Autumn Budget

Lowest level since March

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

UK consumer confidence fell sharply in September, as households brace for Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget next month.

The GfK Consumer Confidence index fell -20 in September, down from -13 in August, the lowest level since March 2024. The greatest decline came from concerns regarding the general economic situation over the next 12 months, with the index falling by 12 points from -15 in August to -27 in September. Similarly, the major purchase section recorded a large decline, with a ten-point fall from -13 to -23 . The savings section, which is not used in the overall score of the index by GfK, also marked a ten-point decline to 23 this month, down from 33 in August. UK consumer confidence stalls ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Capital Group opens flagship global equity strategy New Perspective to UK investors

Deep Dive: Investors draw cautious optimism over US small-caps amid soft landing hopes

More on UK

UK retail sales beat expectations with 1% rise in August
UK

UK retail sales beat expectations with 1% rise in August

Boosted by warmer weather

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 September 2024 • 1 min read
Global fund managers build first UK equities overweight position in three years
UK

Global fund managers build first UK equities overweight position in three years

As investors move out of cyclical assets

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Barclays clamours for tax reliefs to revive UK equity market competitiveness
UK

Barclays clamours for tax reliefs to revive UK equity market competitiveness

Calls for slashes to stamp duty

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 September 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot