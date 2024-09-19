Schroders Capital has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch the UK Venture and Growth Long-Term Asset fund (LTAF), the third in its arsenal.
The fund will invest in early-stage UK companies focused on technology and sciences, including AI, quantum computing, fintech, cybersecurity and oncology. Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager Defined contribution (DC) schemes and other institutional investors will be able to participate in the strategy. The LTAF will be seeded with an investment of £300m from Phoenix Group and the British Business Bank – with a commitment of £150m each – as part of the government's Long-Term Investment for Technology and Science (LIFTS) initiative. This the la...
