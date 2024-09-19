FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms

The UK government and the Financial Conduct Authority have temporarily exempted investment trusts from complying with cost disclosure requirements.
The move is part of the replacement of EU-inherited consumer disclosure regulation with a new framework for UK markets and firms. Investment trust cost disclosure bill back on parliamentary agenda Following a Treasury consultation on replacing the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) regime with a Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) framework, the Treasury said it will lay legislation "as soon as possible" to provide the FCA with the "appropriate powers to deliver this reform". The CCI regime will provide more flexibility and tailored rules to address...
