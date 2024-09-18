Puma Investments taps into 'improving economic climate' with AIM VCT launch

Puma Investments has backed the alternatives market with the launch of the Puma AIM venture capital trust, the first new AIM VCT to be brought to market in 17 years.
Set to be managed by Stuart Rollason, investment director at Puma Investments, the freshly formed VCT will also be managed by Daniel Cane, who has joined Puma's AIM team from Toscafund Asset Management, where he served as an investment director. UK government greenlights continuation of EIS and VCT schemes Today's (18 September) launch follows the Treasury's formalisation of the extension of the VCT sunset clause to 2035, and "should be seen as a real vote of confidence in the AIM market", the firm stated. Puma's launch marks its foray into the alternatives sector, having launche...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes