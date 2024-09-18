Puma Investments taps into 'improving economic climate' with AIM VCT launch

Set to be managed by Stuart Rollason, investment director at Puma Investments, the freshly formed VCT will also be managed by Daniel Cane, who has joined Puma's AIM team from Toscafund Asset Management, where he served as an investment director. UK government greenlights continuation of EIS and VCT schemes Today's (18 September) launch follows the Treasury's formalisation of the extension of the VCT sunset clause to 2035, and "should be seen as a real vote of confidence in the AIM market", the firm stated. Puma's launch marks its foray into the alternatives sector, having launche...