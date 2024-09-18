Last chance to register for tomorrow's Sustainable & Impact Market Focus event

Investment Week is delighted to be hosting its Sustainable & Impact Market Focus on the morning of Thursday 19 September from 09:00 - 14:00.
During this interactive event, we will hear from a number of expert fund managers about how they are evolving their sustainable and impact investment processes, how they engage effectively with companies and how they are responding to increased regulatory scrutiny. The fund manager speakers will also explain where they are finding opportunities and managing risks in a rapidly changing area for investors, as well as how their strategies may fit in client portfolios. By attending this event, you will also get the chance to network with peers, as well as benefit from CPD points. Join ...
