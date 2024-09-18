BlackRock and Microsoft partner for launch of $30bn AI infrastructure fund

BlackRock and Microsoft are preparing to launch a partnership to invest up to $30bn of private equity capital into artificial intelligence infrastructure.
In a statement on Tuesday (18 September), the asset manager said the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GAIIP) will make investments in data centres, as well as critical energy infrastructure to power these facilities. These infrastructure investments, which aim to develop more AI computing power, will be mainly focused in the US, with the remainder set to be invested in US partner countries. Global Infrastructure Partners, which agreed to be acquired by BlackRock for $12.5bn earlier this year, is also a founder in the partnership, alongside Abu Dhabi-backed technology ...
