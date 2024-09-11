Index funds quell investor concerns as worries mount over the impact of the US election

According to the FTSE Russell US Wealth survey, the geopolitical impact of the US presidential election topped the list of investors' concerns, with 30% worried that it will have a "major" impact on their personal finances. Despite this, only 21% of those polled explained that they were intending to adjust their investment portfolios as a result of the election, "reflecting the fact that personal finances extend beyond investments to broader issues like mortgages and taxes", the report noted. Interest rates remain main market driver over of US election uncertainty Moreover, three...