Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind

Janus Henderson Global Dividend index

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Global dividends rose to a record $606.1bn in the second quarter of 2024, while payouts in the UK trailed the numbers reported by European neighbours.

According to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend index, global dividends increased 8.2% on an underlying basis, driven primarily by record European payouts and handouts from new dividend payers Alphabet and Meta, two of the Magnificent Seven.  France, Italy, Switzerland and Spain all saw record dividends paid out during Q2 with an all-time high of $204.6bn for the European region, which represented a 7.7% increase year-on-year.  FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks Germany's payouts fell 1.2% year-on-year, however, led by a large cut to ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

J Stern & Co bolsters distribution team with trio of senior directors

Reeves urged to implement CGT and inheritance tax changes to address £22bn fiscal hole

More on Global

Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind
Global

Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind

Janus Henderson Global Dividend index

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
US inflation drop to 3% fuels calls for September rate cut from the Fed
Global

US inflation drop to 3% fuels calls for September rate cut from the Fed

Beats expectations of 3.1%

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks
Global

FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks

1% dividend growth expected this year

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot