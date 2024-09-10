Global dividends surge to record high as UK lags behind

Global dividends rose to a record $606.1bn in the second quarter of 2024, while payouts in the UK trailed the numbers reported by European neighbours.
According to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend index, global dividends increased 8.2% on an underlying basis, driven primarily by record European payouts and handouts from new dividend payers Alphabet and Meta, two of the Magnificent Seven. France, Italy, Switzerland and Spain all saw record dividends paid out during Q2 with an all-time high of $204.6bn for the European region, which represented a 7.7% increase year-on-year. FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks Germany's payouts fell 1.2% year-on-year, however, led by a large cut to ...
